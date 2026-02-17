UP: Inspector dies as car hits tree, 5 cops injured

A 50-year-old inspector was killed, and five other cops were injured after their SUV hit a roadside tree in the Maharajganj district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Shyam Deurwa SHO Abhishek Singh said that the accident took place on the Maharajganj-Gorakhpur Main Road when a police team from Gorakhpur was returning from a raid in Kushinagar district.

The deceased was identified as Inspector Santosh Kumar (50), Singh said.

While Kumar died during treatment, five others, including a senior sub-inspector, are still being operated upon at BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur.