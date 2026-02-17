DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / UP: Inspector dies as car hits tree, 5 cops injured

UP: Inspector dies as car hits tree, 5 cops injured

Accident took place after the police team was returning back from a raid in Kushinagar

article_Author
PTI
Maharajganj (UP), Updated At : 12:38 PM Feb 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose.
Advertisement

A 50-year-old inspector was killed, and five other cops were injured after their SUV hit a roadside tree in the Maharajganj district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Advertisement

Shyam Deurwa SHO Abhishek Singh said that the accident took place on the Maharajganj-Gorakhpur Main Road when a police team from Gorakhpur was returning from a raid in Kushinagar district.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Inspector Santosh Kumar (50), Singh said.

Advertisement

While Kumar died during treatment, five others, including a senior sub-inspector, are still being operated upon at BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts