UP: Kanpur cop shunted to police lines after video shows him thrashing student  

UP: Kanpur cop shunted to police lines after video shows him thrashing student  

The video was widely circulated on social media      

article_Author
PTI
Kanpur, Updated At : 12:34 PM Oct 06, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A police outpost in-charge was sent to reserve police lines after a video surfaced showing him assaulting and hurling expletives at a student accused of speeding, officials said on Monday.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Amit Vikram Tripathi was seen slapping and kicking the student inside the police outpost as the youth pleaded for mercy, prompting senior officials to take action.

According to police, Akshay Pratap Singh, a student and resident of Naramau, was visiting Kidwai Nagar on Sunday with his friend Abhishek Dubey when Tripathi, in charge of the Gaushala crossing police post, asked Akshay to stop his bike for checking.

However, when Singh accelerated instead of stopping, police chased and detained him. At the police outpost, Tripathi allegedly grabbed Singh by the collar and dragged him inside.

When the youth objected, citing that such action was against the law, the officer reportedly lost his temper and started slapping, kicking, and hurling abuses at him.

“I said sorry, sir, but he kept hitting me and using foul language,” Singh is heard saying in the video, which was recorded by his friend, Dubey. A constable present at the scene reportedly intervened to stop the assault.

After the video was widely circulated on social media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Deependra Nath Chaudhary took cognisance and sent Tripathi to police lines, said Circle Officer (Babupurwa) Dileep Singh.

“The inquiry has been handed over to me and I have been asked to submit the fact-finding report to the DCP,” he said.

