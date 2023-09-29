UP man booked for killing dog that ate his mutton dish

IANS

Barabanki, September 29

The police have lodged an FIR against a man in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki who shot dead his neighbour's pet dog after it allegedly entered his house and ate a pot of his favourite mutton dish that he had cooked for himself.

The accused, a lawyer, has been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult) of the IPC.

The incident took place two days ago.

According to reports, Arvind Verma, who lives in Vijay Nagar locality, had just finished cooking a pot of his favourite mutton dish after which he went for a bath.

The accused said his neighbour's pet dog sneaked into his house through the main gate and ate all the meat and returned to its owner.

When he saw what the dog had done, an enraged Verma took his licensed gun and shot the dog, which was then outside his house, dead.

The complainant, Kalpana Chaturvedi, a 30-year-old government schoolteacher, told police that Arvind used to object to her walking the dog every day and had threatened to kill it.

She said that even on the day of the incident, she had gone out with the dog, when Arvind fired from his licensed gun with the intention of killing it. The bullet hit the dog, killing the pet on the spot.

“Even I could have been hit by the bullet,” said Kalpana.

“My pet was an Indian dog and seven years old. I called it Maddy,” said the complainant.

Barabanki SP Dinesh Kumar Singh said a post-mortem on the dog's body had been conducted. He said the section of attempt to murder was invoked as the complainant had mentioned that the accused had tried to open fire on her too.