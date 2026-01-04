DT
PT
UP man dies after he falls into bonfire during epileptic seizure

UP man dies after he falls into bonfire during epileptic seizure

Incident occurrs in Bhakora village under the Chauri police station area

article_Author
PTI
Bhadohi (UP), Updated At : 12:02 PM Jan 04, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
A 50-year-old man died here after he allegedly suffered an epileptic seizure and fell into a bonfire he was warming himself by, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Bhakora village under the Chauri police station area on Saturday night.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Sarikh Gautam said Basawan alias Kallu (50), who suffered from epilepsy, was warming himself by the bonfire outside his house around 8 pm to keep himself warm when he suffered a seizure and fell into the fire.

His wife, Jaydei, was working inside the house, the SHO said.

About half an hour later, villagers noticed the smell of burning flesh and went to the spot. They found Basawan lying face down in the bonfire, with half his body severely burnt. He was already dead, Gautam said.

Police said after receiving information about the incident, the body was examined and handed over to the family. Basawan’s last rites were performed on Saturday night.

