UP man sets wife on fire as she refuses to give him money to buy liquor

Badaun, March 8
In a shocking incident, a man in an inebriated condition allegedly poured petrol on his wife and burnt her alive when she did not give him money to buy liquor.
The woman died before she could be taken to hospital. The incident took place at Naithua village of Badaun.
The accused, identified as Munish Saxena, is absconding.
According to reports, Saxena (40) had asked his wife Shanno to give him money to buy liquor. When she refused, he beat her up and then took out petrol from his motorcycle and set her on fire.
Hearing her screams, the people in neighbourhood rushed to their house.
The woman's mother-in-law who tried to extinguish the fire also received serious burns.
The police were informed and the mother-in-law was admitted to the district hospital.
Munish Saxena has escaped and is currently untraceable. A police officer said police teams had set out to trace and arrest the accused.
