UP man takes girlfriend to roadside eatery for midnight birthday celebration; then this happens

What was meant to be a quiet birthday celebration turned into a horrifying tragedy early on Tuesday in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, when a speeding car crashed into a roadside eatery, killing a 34-year-old man and injuring three others, including his girlfriend, police said.

Ajitpal, a resident of Faradpur village in Bulandshahr district, had brought his girlfriend Akanksha to the popular Raja Ji dhaba in Babugarh area of Hapur to celebrate her birthday around midnight.

The couple had just finished dinner and cut a cake, and had stepped out of the dhaba gate for a stroll when a car, allegedly at high speed, lost control and rammed into them, the police said.

Ajitpal died on the spot due to the severe impact, while Akanksha and two other bystanders sustained serious injuries.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vineet Bhatnagar said Ajitpal's body was sent for post-mortem.

"The injured have been admitted to a private hospital on Garh Road in Hapur, where their condition is said to be critical," Bhatnagar said.

Police said they have impounded the damaged vehicle and launched a manhunt for the driver, who fled the scene. A case has been registered, and investigations are on, the police added.