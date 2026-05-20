UP: MBA student found dead in Meerut college hostel, probe underway

A 23-year-old final-year MBA student was found dead on Wednesday morning inside the hostel of a private college in the Ganganagar area here, police said.

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Preliminary investigations suggest the student may have died after falling from a height, though police said all angles are being probed.

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The deceased was identified as Anu Gupta, a resident of Saharanpur, who was pursuing her MBA while staying at the Sarojini Naidu Girls’ Hostel located within the college campus.

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According to police, a member of the hostel’s cleaning staff spotted Gupta’s body lying in the lobby on Wednesday morning and alerted the college administration. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police officials said the victim had severe facial injuries. She had recently returned to the hostel from her hometown in Saharanpur.

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Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijit Kumar said that prima facie it appeared the student may have slipped from the staircase.

The police have questioned the hostel warden and security personnel, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Two teams have been formed to investigate the case, officials said, adding that no foul play has been confirmed so far.