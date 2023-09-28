UP Police inspector suspended for talking to rape survivor in obscene manner

Sambhal, September 28
A police inspector, probing a gang-rape case, has been suspended after an audio clip of him purportedly talking in an obscene manner with the rape survivor surfaced on social media, officials said on Thursday.
The rape survivor had lodged a police complaint in June, accusing five people of the crime. The matter was being probed by Inspector Ashok Kumar, who allegedly talked to the woman in an obscene manner, they said.
The rape survivor's brother had alleged that Kumar connived with the accused and talked to his sister in an obscene manner. A complaint was submitted to Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, officials said.
The SP took cognisance of the matter and suspended the inspector on Wednesday, they said, adding a probe into the matter has been handed over to Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra.
