UP poll win, local equations keep Hardeep Puri out of BJP Rajya Sabha list

The ruling BJP's decision to drop Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri from the list of eight nominees for the October 16 Rajya Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh is being viewed with interest and intrigue in political circles.

Coming close on the heels of a recent Opposition offensive against Puri over alleged links with late American sexual offences convict Jeffrey Epstein, the move has perplexed political circles.

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While Opposition leaders are saying they knew Puri would be dispensed with sooner or later, with the lack of a Rajya Sabha berth putting question marks over his continuation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers, BJP leaders are explaining the move as a political imperative ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh elections in 2027.

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“Local equations have taken precedence over other considerations. All eight nominees from UP are grassroots leaders who bring political heft to the table and represent dominant local interests and communities. Obviously there was no space for anyone else with UP poll strategy and considerations of victory were discussed,” said a BJP leader, adding that all outgoing MPs, including Puri and another minister from UP, BL Verma, were dropped to make room for fresh talent.

The state unit had earlier sent a panel of 22 leaders for consideration as Rajya Sabha nominees. The panel named Puri and also newly appointed national general secretary Smriti Irani.

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Irani, sources say, has just taken charge and can be brought into the Rajya Sabha anytime. They said not all general secretaries necessarily are Rajya Sabha MPs.

Another key general secretary who is not in the Rajya Sabha is Sunil Bansal, who just delivered the party's win in West Bengal.

Regarding Puri, the only Sikh face in the Modi Cabinet, sources say he can under the law remain in the Cabinet for six months after his retirement from the Rajya Sabha on November 25. That would mean he could still be retained until the Punjab elections if the Sikh factor is a consideration.

That's the prerogative of PM Modi, leaders said, adding that Puri could continue in the Cabinet or be asked to resign like his other colleagues who lost Rajya Sabha renominations and later resigned.

Ravneet Bittu was not renominated from Rajasthan after his term ended, nor was George Kurian. Both resigned as ministers later after their terms ended in June this year.

When he faced allegations in the Epstein matter, the BJP defended Puri.

His absence from the Rajya Sabha nomination, BJP sources say, should be seen in the context of the party's strategy to focus on states, winning Assembly elections, promoting local talent and creating a new line of leadership as against the old guard.

In Monday’s list, PM Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's stamp is visible.

Party sources add that going forward, the BJP will need to strengthen local organisations by promoting regional talent in key roles because the electoral bandwidth is low.

The party sustains its power in Parliament with the help of allies. In states, it needs to do well and win to create that extra electoral elbow room in the wake of the ongoing anti-Election Commission offensive.

“Winning UP is key and you could not be seen as nominating from UP a leader who does not belong to UP,” said a BJP source, explaining why Puri was dropped alongside others.

The new nominees are all prominent caste and community leaders and will help the BJP counter Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's push towards PDA (backwards, Dalits and minorities).