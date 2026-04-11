UP SIR: 2.04 cr names deleted, total voter count now 13.39 crore

Advertisement

Before the SIR exercise began, Uttar Pradesh had 15.44 crore registered voters. After the release of the final rolls, this number fell to 13.39 crore.

Advertisement

According to the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Navdeep Rinwa, the draft voter list published in January had already seen 2.89 crore deletions. Some names could not be mapped, while others were removed after verification notices were issued. Compared with the January draft, however, the final list released on Friday recorded an addition of approximately 84 lakh voters.

Advertisement

At the start of the SIR in October 2025, Uttar Pradesh had 15.44 crore voters. The draft rolls in January reduced this figure to 12.55 crore, reflecting 2.89 crore deletions. With the final rolls now including 84 lakh new names, the total electorate stands at 13.39 crore.

Among districts, Prayagraj registered the highest increase with 3,29,421 voters, followed by Lucknow (2,85,961), Bareilly (over 2,57,000), Ghaziabad (2,43,666) and Jaunpur (2,37,590).

Advertisement

At the Assembly level, Sahibabad recorded the largest addition of voters (82,898), followed by Jaunpur (56,118), Lucknow West (54,822), Loni (53,679) and Firozabad (47,757).

Addressing the media in Lucknow after the release of the final rolls, Rinwa stated that the draft list published on January 6 contained 12,55,56,025 voters, comprising 6,88,43,159 men and 5,67,08,747 women. The final list released on Friday now includes 13,39,84,792 voters, with 7,30,71,061 men (54.54 per cent) and 6,09,09,525 women (45.46 per cent).

He further noted that between 6 January and the release of the final rolls, 8,15,996 names were removed. Of these, 3,50,436 were due to logical errors, 3,28,350 were found to be non-existent, 79,076 were duplicates, 55,865 belonged to deceased individuals, and 2,269 were under 18 years of age.

With the completion of the SIR in Uttar Pradesh, the exercise has now been concluded in 11 states and three union territories.

Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of deletions post-SIR, with 74 lakh names removed from its final rolls. Gujarat followed with 68 lakh deletions, while West Bengal saw 61 lakh names removed. In West Bengal, however, another 60 lakh names were placed under judicial adjudication, of which 27 lakh have since been deleted. This means 27 lakh individuals will not be eligible to vote in the forthcoming Assembly elections in the politically significant state.