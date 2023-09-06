 UP student slap case: SC seeks status report on investigation, issues notice to state govt : The Tribune India

  • India
  • UP student slap case: SC seeks status report on investigation, issues notice to state govt

UP student slap case: SC seeks status report on investigation, issues notice to state govt

Bench asks SP to inform it about measures taken to protect the student and his parents

UP student slap case: SC seeks status report on investigation, issues notice to state govt

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, September 6

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Muzaffarnagar Superintendent of Police to submit a status report on the investigation in the case of a student being allegedly slapped by his classmates on the instructions of his teacher.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal asked the SP to inform it about measures taken to protect the student and his parents.

The top court also issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and sought its reply by September 25.

The apex court was hearing a PIL filed by Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, seeking speedy investigation in the student slapping case.

The Muzaffarnagar Police had booked the teacher accused of making communal comments and ordering her students to slap a Muslim classmate for not doing his homework.

The school was also served a notice by the state education department in connection with the matter.

The teacher, Tripta Tyagi, was booked a day after a video showed her asking her students to slap the Class 2 boy in Khubbapur village and also making a communal remark.

#Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Parliamentary polls: Punjab Congress leaders oppose coalition with AAP

2
Trending

India or Bharat: Netizens use humour to debate, wonder if institutions’ names would change

3
J & K

Supreme Court reserves its verdict on batch of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Govt ignored red flags, studies on carrying capacity just gathered dust

5
Punjab

PACL scam: Vigilance bureau arrests former director Dharmendra Sandhu

6
Punjab

Punjab withdraws notification for holding Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti elections

7
Punjab

Punjab tender ‘scam’: ED seizes Rs 2.12-crore worth gold bullion, jewellery

8
Punjab

Will AAP, Congress tie up in Punjab? No clarity yet

9
India

India rejects 'unwarranted and misleading' comments of UN experts on Manipur

10
J & K

Pro-Pakistan slogan row: National Conference leader Mohd Akbar Lone files affidavit in Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

SC agrees to hear Editor Guild's plea seeking protection from coercive action in FIRs lodged in Manipur

Supreme Court protects 4 members of Editors Guild against coercive action in 2 FIRs lodged in Manipur

The bench also seeks response of the state government on the...

Russia ‘committed’ to making Delhi G20 summit a success but Ukraine logjam to persist

Russia ‘committed’ to making Delhi G20 summit a success but Ukraine logjam to persist

Moscow to caution against hasty transition to green energy, ...

AAP not to have alliance with Congress in Punjab, says Minister Anmol Gagan Maan

AAP not to have alliance with Congress in Punjab, says minister Anmol Gagan Maan

There would be no alliance of the Aam Aadmi Party with Congr...

'Party high command decision supreme': Navjot Sidhu to Punjab Congress amid row over alliance with AAP

Party high command's decision supreme, Navjot Sidhu says amid row over alliance with AAP

Leaders of the Congress party in Punjab have strongly oppose...

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

The 21-year-old contestant quits as he is unable to answer t...


Cities

View All

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

15kg heroin seized as drug peddler nabbed in Amritsar

Nursing student kidnapped in Amritsar, rescued within hours; 3 held

Lawyers protest over tehsildar's 'misconduct'

Hardeep Puri launches ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign

All set for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council poll today

All set for Panjab University Campus Students’ Council poll today

1,200 cops deployed at Panjab University, Chandigarh colleges

Chandigarh: AAP boycotts special House meeting, Congress stages walkout

Sanawar Montessori School celebrates Janmashtami with fervour

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest for 'Bandi Singhs' release: Entire road to be opened soon, says Punjab Govt

G20 Summit: Delhi Metro services to start from 4 am on all lines from Sept 8-10

G20 Summit: Delhi Metro services to start from 4 am on all lines from Sept 8-10

Shimla-Delhi flights restored: Tourism Director

14-year-old dies of rabies in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad

G20: Carcade rehearsal hits traffic, commuters vexed

400 electric buses flagged off in Delhi

Man, 3-yr-old daughter killed in road accident

Man, 3-yr-old daughter killed in road accident

Double suicide in Jalandhar: 4 days on, kin refuse to cremate body

Day after, city resident booked for driving SUV into Bist Doab canal

Youth booked on charge of raping minor

Gurbani helps face challenges of modernism, say scholars

Finally, work begins on cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Finally, work begins on cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Punjab Govt forgets teacher who lost her life on duty in roof collapse

Bakery sealed for violation of bylaws

Ward watch: Sukhdev Nagar, Dhillon Nagar, nearby areas remain ignored

Two thieves, junk dealer nabbed

Encroachers thrive as Patiala MC turns a blind eye

Encroachers thrive as Patiala MC turns a blind eye

Police cane-charge protesters outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

Teachers’ Day: Functions mark celebrations in Patiala schools

Complete road repair work, Patiala DC to NHAI

Cop run over by fleeing car driver, injured