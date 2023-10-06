 UP: Students shoot teacher in leg, boast online to pump more bullets six months later : The Tribune India

  • UP: Students shoot teacher in leg, boast online to pump more bullets six months later

In a video, apparently recorded later, the two appear to be acting like characters from Bollywood movie ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Agra, October 6

Two teenage students allegedly shot their former teacher in the leg outside their coaching institute here and then boasted on social media that they would pump more bullets into him six months later.

Police said they have nabbed both the students, aged 16 and 18, after the incident on Thursday noon.

The duo, both former students of Sumit Singh, had quarrelled with his brother Tarun over phone when he stopped one of them from talking to a girl, police said.

On Thursday, they called Singh on the phone and asked him to step out, and then one of them shot at him.

In a 25-second video, apparently recorded later, the two appear to be acting like characters from popular Bollywood movie “Gangs of Wasseypur”.

One of them hurls abuses, and says he will be back for the teacher in six months and shred his leg with bullets. “I have to fire 40 bullets, now 39 remain,” he is heard saying.

Sonam Kumar, Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Agra West), told PTI, “The incident happened on Thursday noon outside the coaching centre on Mallupur road in Khandoli under Khandoli Police station in Agra. Two students, aged 16 and 18, called their teacher Sumit Singh to come outside the coaching institute. As the teacher came and one of the students opened fire on him.”

Khandoli Police station Incharge Neeraj Kumar said the teacher was injured in leg and sent to the SN Medical College in Agra. “He is safe,” Neeraj Kumar said.

The students have been taken into custody after the incident and further investigation is going on, Neeraj Kumar said.

“Both the students and the teacher are natives of Mallupur village of Khandoli. The teacher also runs a coaching institute on Mallupur road in Khandoli,” he added.

