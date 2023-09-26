UP woman chops off man's private parts after he refuses to get intimate with her friend

Kanpur, September 26
In a shocking incident, a woman in Kanpur chopped off the private parts of her boyfriend after he refused to get intimate with her friend.
Inspector Sanjay Pandey said the injured man had been referred to Kanpur for treatment.
The incident, according to police reports, took place at a village in Chaubeypur police circle where the man was in a relationship with a married woman of the village.
On Monday night, the woman invited him to meet one of her friends. The friend began pressing him to have sex with her and when he refused, she chopped off his private parts.
The profusely bleeding youth reached home and his family admitted him to the Chaubeypur CHC from where he was referred to a medical facility in Kanpur.
The police official said a case was being registered and action would be taken.
