UP woman kills husband with lover’s help, dumps decapitated body from a drain

A woman and her lover allegedly killed her husband by slitting his throat and dumped the decapitated body from a drain in Kanchankheda village here, following which the duo was arrested, police said on Thursday.

Sheeba (24) and Farman alias Chunna (26) were arrested on Wednesday.

Both the accused confessed to having killed Imran (28) in connivance with Farman's friend Rafiq Qureshi, police said.

On Monday, police received information about blood stains near a drain culvert in the village and initiated an inspection that led to the recovery of the decapitated body from the drain.

A case was registered, and the body identified as that of Imran, a resident of Akhlaq Nagar under Gangaghat police station. The body was identified from the mobile phone and documents found in the pockets.

Bighapur Circle Officer Rishikant Shukla said Sheeba and Farman were in a relationship for long, and ongoing disputes with the husband prompted them to plan the murder.

The accused allegedly intoxicated Imran before slitting his throat with a knife, the officer said, adding efforts were on to nab the third accused, who is absconding.