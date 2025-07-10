DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / UP woman kills husband with lover’s help, dumps decapitated body from a drain

UP woman kills husband with lover’s help, dumps decapitated body from a drain

Sheeba (24) and Farman alias Chunna (26) are arrested
article_Author
PTI
Unnao, Updated At : 03:06 PM Jul 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A woman and her lover allegedly killed her husband by slitting his throat and dumped the decapitated body from a drain in Kanchankheda village here, following which the duo was arrested, police said on Thursday.

Advertisement

Sheeba (24) and Farman alias Chunna (26) were arrested on Wednesday.

Both the accused confessed to having killed Imran (28) in connivance with Farman's friend Rafiq Qureshi, police said.

Advertisement

On Monday, police received information about blood stains near a drain culvert in the village and initiated an inspection that led to the recovery of the decapitated body from the drain.

A case was registered, and the body identified as that of Imran, a resident of Akhlaq Nagar under Gangaghat police station. The body was identified from the mobile phone and documents found in the pockets.

Advertisement

Bighapur Circle Officer Rishikant Shukla said Sheeba and Farman were in a relationship for long, and ongoing disputes with the husband prompted them to plan the murder.

The accused allegedly intoxicated Imran before slitting his throat with a knife, the officer said, adding efforts were on to nab the third accused, who is absconding.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts