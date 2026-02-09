Upcoming week of Budget session to test Opposition’s unity

The upcoming week of the ongoing Budget session is set to test the Opposition’s unity, as the Congress is likely to protest over the India-US trade deal on Monday in both Houses, while there are indications that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is keen on allowing a discussion on the Union Budget.

It is learnt that the TMC is keen to allow a discussion on the Budget to take place from February 9 onwards after the Lok Sabha proceedings got washed out last week amid relentless protests by the Congress-led Opposition.

However, sources privy to the details, said that the Congress was likely to raise the issue of the India-US trade deal in both Houses on February 9, after alleging that the government had not come out clear regarding its stand on India’s agricultural products and safeguarding the interest of Indian farmers vis-a-vis the pact.

The Lok Sabha was scheduled to discuss the Union Budget on February 5, 9, 10 and 11 and the total time allotted for the discussion was 18 hours.

However, owing to the Congress-led Opposition’s protests, no business could be transacted in Lok Sabha after February 2, when Gandhi was stopped from referring to a news magazine article, which had carried excerpts from the memoirs of former Army chief Gen MM Naravane.

Sources said that the TMC was keen that the discussion on the Union Budget goes on smoothly, so that its members can get a chance to participate in it and attack the government, as they don’t want to miss out on this major agenda item of the session.

Besides, with the first half of the Budget session ending on February 13, the TMC wants to make its presence felt in Parliament as all its lawmakers would then get busy with the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, which are scheduled to take place in April-May this year.

However, the Congress, sources added, may protest against the India-US trade deal on Monday and disrupt the proceedings. If this happens, it remains to be seen what would be the strategy of the TMC and even other INDIA bloc constituents like the DMK, Samajwadi Party and NCP (SP), among others.