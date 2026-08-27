‘Uphold your sworn duty’: Hindu group warns Mamdani ahead of RSS chief Bhagwat’s NYC event

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) has issued a security advisory ahead of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s scheduled appearance at the Universal Oneness Celebration in New York on August 29, urging the Hindu-American community to remain vigilant and calling on Mayor Zohran Mamdani to protect all attendees.

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The event, organised by the American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) Forum, is expected to bring together Hindu-American organisations around themes of shared heritage, unity and interfaith dialogue. Organisers say more than 200 Hindu-American organisations are participating.

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HAF issues security advisory

In a post on X, HAF urged people attending the event to remain alert and avoid confrontations.

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COMMUNITY ADVISORY ALERT! HAF is issuing this security alert in advance of the Universal Oneness Celebration at Madison Square Garden, in New York City. Stay vigilant, remain situationally aware, and keep interactions civil. Ahead of the event, activists targeting Hindu… pic.twitter.com/grjMqNr5MC — Hindu American Foundation (@HinduAmerican) August 26, 2026

"COMMUNITY ADVISORY ALERT! HAF is issuing this security alert in advance of the Universal Oneness Celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Stay vigilant, remain situationally aware, and keep interactions civil," the organisation said.

HAF also alleged that activists had attempted to disrupt and cancel the celebration.

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"Ahead of the event, activists targeting Hindu Americans have attempted to disrupt and cancel the celebration," it said.

The organisation directly addressed Mamdani, saying: "We urge @NYCMayor Zohran Mamdani to uphold his sworn duty to protect all New Yorkers, including event attendees, and guarantee everyone's safety and civil rights."

Mamdani opposes Bhagwat event

The advisory comes a day after Mamdani said he does not support Bhagwat’s planned appearance but questioned whether the city has the authority to cancel a private event.

"I don't support the rally, but I don't know if the city has any jurisdiction on cancelling a private event," Mamdani said.

Mamdani, New York City's first Muslim and Indian-American mayor, said he was troubled by what he described as the rise of an "exclusionary vision".

He said the India he grew up familiar with was "a pluralistic society, of a secular republic that believed in the belonging of each and every person who was from India."

RSS defends event

The RSS has rejected criticism surrounding the programme and described the gathering as an opportunity for dialogue.

RSS communications chief Sunil Ambekar said the event was being organised in the spirit of "open dialogue and mutual respect" and invited people interested in understanding the organisation to attend.

The organisers describe the event as a celebration of unity based on the principle "The World Is One Family." Bhagwat is scheduled to deliver the keynote address.

Several US-based organisations, including Hindus for Human Rights, the Indian American Muslim Council and the Interfaith Center of New York, have opposed Bhagwat's appearance.

USCIRF calls for action against RSS

The controversy has also drawn attention from the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).

In a statement issued on August 26, USCIRF expressed concern over Bhagwat's US visit and alleged that religious freedom conditions in India have deteriorated. It called for targeted sanctions against RSS members and Indian officials it says are involved in religious-freedom violations.

The RSS has, however, rejected allegations that it promotes intolerance and describes itself as a cultural organisation focused on uniting Hindus.

With the August 29 event approaching, HAF has urged attendees to remain "situationally aware" and keep interactions civil, while the political debate over Bhagwat's appearance continues in New York.