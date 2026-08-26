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Home / India / Uproar in Parl panel meet as Opposition seeks debate on use of pellet guns

Uproar in Parl panel meet as Opposition seeks debate on use of pellet guns

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Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 01:12 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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A heated exchange broke out between ruling BJP lawmakers and members of the Opposition during a meeting of the Parliament panel on home affairs on Tuesday. The war of words erupted after the Opposition demanded a discussion on alleged police excesses, including the use of pellet guns, during the July 20 protest in Delhi.

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The committee, chaired by BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, was deliberating on “crime against children”.

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However, soon after the meeting began, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Maken raised the issue through a letter he had written to Agarwal earlier. He said all other agenda items should be set aside to discuss the “excessive use of force” by the Delhi Police during last month’s youth-led protests at Jantar Mantar against the NEET paper leak.

Maken alleged that security personnel had used pellet guns, deployed barricades that delivered electric shocks and resorted to a lathicharge against the protesters.

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He alleged that a truck loaded with stones had been parked near Jantar Mantar to implicate demonstrators, and alleged that several police personnel were operating without name tags while some individuals in civilian clothes were seen using lathis against the protesters.

This led to protests and objections by Opposition members, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, TMC leader Derek O’Brien, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule.

They demanded that that the committee should discuss the allegations.

The arguments soon turned into a slanging match between ruling and Opposition members. BJP MP Tarun Chugh referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and argued that allegations of police excesses from that period had never been probed properly.

Countering him, Congress Lok Sabha MP from Hisar Jai Parkash said if state issues were being discussed, instances of alleged fake police encounters under BJP governments, including in Haryana, should also be examined.

The two members then engaged in a war of words, leading to intervention by the chairperson.

Agarwal rejected the request, saying that the matter was sub judice and could not be taken up by the committee under parliamentary rules.

He also referred to directions issued by the Supreme Court and noted that a committee appointed by the apex court was already examining the issues.

Agarwal said the committee would proceed with its listed agenda, under which officials from several ministries were to present their views on crime against children.

In his ruling, Agarwal said the committee would discuss standard operating procedures on the use of force against the protesters at a later date.

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