DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Rahul Gandhi quotes student in Lok Sabha: 'Andhbhakt is convinced one person is God', triggers row

Rahul Gandhi quotes student in Lok Sabha: 'Andhbhakt is convinced one person is God', triggers row

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:06 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he was "very excited" and "reassured" by the student protests over the NEET paper leak issue and described them as an expression of the youth.

Advertisement

Participating in the debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Gandhi said, "I was very excited, reassured by what the future of this country did on our streets. This was not anger, not violence, not hatred, this was an expression, deep expressions of the youth of this country, of the future generation of this country." "All parties should respect this expression, including my friends in the BJP. If my friends in the BJP were to go and ask their own children about what their brothers and sisters were doing, they would find agreement among their own children. There is nothing wrong with what happened, and every Indian should be proud," he said.

Advertisement

Gandhi said a conversation with a group of students gave him a perspective on how young people view education and knowledge.

Advertisement

"A good starting point would be a conversation I had with some students, young girls, which gave me a very interesting perspective," he said.

Recalling the interaction, Gandhi said he asked a student what being a student meant.

Advertisement

"The question I asked the girl was that you said you were a student -- what does that mean? Does it mean you study in a college, in a school, you read books?

"She said a student is someone who has an open mind (and) an open heart. A student is someone who accepts that he does not know everything. Whatever he knows will be superseded by new knowledge. He knows the universe is dynamic. He also understands that knowledge is constantly changing. The most important quality, she said, that a student has is humility," he said.

Gandhi said the student also described another category of people who believed they knew everything.

"They are absolutely convinced that they know everything. They believe that the universe is static and they believe that knowledge emerges from inside them. They are arrogant. They don't listen, they don't respect other people's truth. She said I call them idiots," the leader of opposition (LoP) said.

The remark triggered an uproar in the House, with Speaker Om Birla asking Gandhi to focus on the debate. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju objected to the use of the "unparliamentary" word.

Gandhi said he was attributing the term to a student and was not referring to any member of the House. Birla said unpahurliamentary expressions would be expunged from the proceedings.

Gandhi further said the student told him that the hallmark of a student was that "he wears the truth in their chest", while the other category needed to create an image.

"And as that image is not true because the idiot is trying to pretend he is God, he has to create this image," he said.

"I asked about the third category -- andhbhakt. He is absolutely convinced that the idiot is a God," Gandhi said.

He said the framework came from an 18-year-old student and argued that the protests, though centred around examinations, reflected wider concerns about the education system.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts