Home / India / UPSC further extends last date to apply for civil services prelims exam

UPSC further extends last date to apply for civil services prelims exam

This is the second extension in the deadline to apply for the examination, conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:05 PM Feb 18, 2025 IST
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the last date to apply for this year's civil services preliminary examination till February 21.

This is the second extension in the deadline to apply for the examination, conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, mains and interview -- to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service, among others.

The last date for submission for Civil Services (Preliminary)-2025 and Indian Forest Service (Preliminary)-2025 "has been further extended till February 21 (6 pm)," said a notice put out by the Commission on its website.

Further, a correction window will also be open for the applicants "from February 22 to February 28", read the notice, without mentioning any reasons behind the second extension.

The Commission had recently also introduced certain changes in its online application system for the exam after aspirants complained of technical glitches while applying through it.

Candidates are required to apply online by using the website http://upsconline.gov.in.

The civil services examination's notification was issued in January and the last date to apply for it was February 11. It was earlier extended till February 18.

The civil services preliminary examination will be held on May 25.

The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be 979 which includes 38 vacancies reserved for persons with the benchmark disability category.

