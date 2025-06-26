DT
PT
Home / India / UPSC likely to open 'correction window' to help candidates rectify mistakes in application forms

UPSC likely to open 'correction window' to help candidates rectify mistakes in application forms

The correction window will open for three days and will be a one-time measure
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:50 PM Jun 26, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is planning to open a “correction window” for candidates to rectify their mistakes in the application forms filled for the NDA & NA and CDS examinations to be held this year.

The correction window will open for three days and will be a one-time measure, according to the UPSC statement issued on Thursday.

Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam-II, National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) -II, 2025, were notified on May 28 and will be held on September 14.

The UPSC said that this window would give an opportunity to the candidates to edit their details and make necessary corrections in the ‘common application form’ and ‘examination application form.’ UPSC chairman Ajay Kumar said that the online portal provides repeated checks before the final submission of any application form.

“Despite that, apparently, some mistakes have been made by the applicants in attaching their documents and filling up their details. As the portal is new and applicants are filling the information for the first time, UPSC is giving an opportunity to correct and rectify any wrong information filled during the application process, as a one-time measure,” he said.

He added that the necessary software module to enable the correction window is being developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), and as soon as the same is ready and tested, it will be made available to the applicants.

“Those applicants who are interested in availing the correction window, may look for the announcement, on UPSC website, which would give details of exact dates. The correction window would be available for three days, as a one-time measure only,” he said.

The new online application portal was launched on May 28, replacing the old one-time registration (OTR) module. The applications for the CDS and NDA & NA were accepted through the new portal.

The UPSC online application portal has four parts, arranged in four separate cards on the home page, three of which — namely, account creation, universal registration and common application form — contain information which is common to all examinations and can be filled anytime by the candidates, it said.

The fourth part is examination specific module and contains exam notices, application and applications status, the statement said.

UPSC online portal can be accessed at https://upsconline.nic.in.

