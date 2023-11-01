UPSC recommends 89 more candidates to civil services

PTI

New Delhi, November 1

The Union Public Service Commission on Wednesday recommended 89 more candidates to different civil services.

These candidates, who were on a reserve list, have been recommended based on their results in the civil services examination 2022, according to an official statement issued by the Commission.

The result of the civil services examination, 2022 was declared in May this year. As many as 933 candidates were recommended to different services like Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The UPSC said it was also maintaining a consolidated reserve list in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under the respective categories.

“As sought by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), the Commission has now recommended 89 candidates which include 65 General, 7 EWS, 15 OBC, 1 SC and 1 ST, to fill up the remaining posts based on the civil services examination, 2022,” it said.

The candidates, so recommended, will be intimated directly by the DoPT, the Commission said.

A list of the 89 candidates is also available on the UPSC website—http//www.upsc.gov.in.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages—preliminary, main and interview—to select IAS, IFS and IPS officers among others.

#Union Public Service Commission UPSC