Upset over Gujarat woman's love marriage, 4 of her family consume poison

Ahmedabad, September 6
Unhappy over their daughter's love marriage, a couple and their two sons allegedly consumed poison in Ahmedabad district, following which the man and one of his sons died, police said on Wednesday.
The family decided to take the extreme step as they were not happy with the woman's decision to marry a man of her choice about a year back, an official from Dholka police station said, adding that both the families belonged to the Dalit community.
Kiran Rathod (52), wife Neetaben (50) and their two sons Harsh (24) and Harshil (19) from Dholka town here allegedly consumed poison on Tuesday night in a bid to kill themselves, he said.
The man and his elder son died, while his wife and younger son survived and were undergoing treatment, he said.
"When the neighbours got to know about the incident, they called an ambulance and informed police. Doctors at a private hospital declared the man and his elder son brought dead, while the woman and the younger son are undergoing treatment," the official said.
The police have registered an FIR against 18 people, including the husband of Rathod's daughter, her in-laws, other relatives and friends under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), and 114 (abettor present when crime committed) of the IPC.
Unhappy over the marriage, Rathod and his family severed ties with his daughter and refused to visit her at the place of her in-laws, as per the FIR.
In an attempt to resolve the issue, their daughter's in-laws and other accused caused them mental torture which they were unable to bear and decided to kill themselves, the FIR claimed.
