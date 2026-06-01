Upset with BJP, Annamalai to meet Nitin Nabin on Tuesday

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai is expected to meet party national president Nitin Nabin in Delhi on Tuesday amid indications that he is upset and may consider quitting the saffron ranks.

Advertisement

The move follows BJP's poor show in Tamil Nadu where it won only one seat in a 234-member Assembly.

Advertisement

"We will sit down and talk," Annamalai told reporters while leaving Chennai for Delhi amid speculation that he may float his own party.

Advertisement

Annamalai, 41, an IPS officer turned politician, is learnt to have declined a BJP offer to accept Rajya Sabha berth.

In April 2025, Annamalai was replaced as Tamil Nadu BJP chief by Nainar Nagendran.

Advertisement

Annamalai is expected to lay down the future course of action after meeting Nitin Nabin tomorrow.