Upset with BJP, Annamalai to meet Nitin Nabin on Tuesday
The move follows BJP's poor show in Tamil Nadu where it won only one seat in a 234-member Assembly
BJP leader K Annamalai addresses party office-bearers during a meeting in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah also attended the meeting. @annamalai_k/PTI file
Advertisement
Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai is expected to meet party national president Nitin Nabin in Delhi on Tuesday amid indications that he is upset and may consider quitting the saffron ranks.
Advertisement
The move follows BJP's poor show in Tamil Nadu where it won only one seat in a 234-member Assembly.
Advertisement
"We will sit down and talk," Annamalai told reporters while leaving Chennai for Delhi amid speculation that he may float his own party.
Advertisement
Annamalai, 41, an IPS officer turned politician, is learnt to have declined a BJP offer to accept Rajya Sabha berth.
In April 2025, Annamalai was replaced as Tamil Nadu BJP chief by Nainar Nagendran.
Advertisement
Annamalai is expected to lay down the future course of action after meeting Nitin Nabin tomorrow.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement