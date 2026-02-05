'Urged PM not to come to Lok Sabha, anything untoward could have happened': Speaker Birla

In a fresh turn of events following the Lok Sabha ruckus that led the House to pass the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address without Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply, Speaker Om Birla on Thursday revealed that he had urged the PM not to come to the House on Wednesday.

“I urged the PM not to come because anything untoward could have happened. Some opposition members had come to the treasury side and their conduct was unparliamentary,” Birla said before adjourning the House for the day, expressing deep concern over the conduct of Congress-led opposition women MPs, who had positioned themselves around Modi’s seat with banners in hand.

The disruption — with women parliamentarians standing directly in front of the PM’s seat — led to the deferment of Modi’s scheduled reply to the debate on the President’s Address, which could not take place on Thursday either as the ruckus continued.

The Speaker cautioned the opposition against unruly and undignified conduct, stating that the House will not function if MPs bring banners and posters inside.

The opposition, led by Congress, has been demanding action against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, accusing him of making disparaging references to the Nehru-Gandhi family in the House on Wednesday.

Congress cited a recent Speaker ruling that MPs cannot make critical quotes against others without prior notice — a ruling given when Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had sought to quote an unpublished work to criticise the PM and Defence Minister.

BJP leaders Sanjay Jaiswal and Aprajita Sarangi said that in hindsight, the PM’s decision not to attend the House was correct, as it prevented any untoward incident.

“Women members of the opposition had positioned themselves in the path the Prime Minister takes to his seat in Lok Sabha. They carried banners with ugly messaging written all over. PM avoided coming to the House to maintain its dignity,” Sarangi said.

Jaiswal demanded the strictest possible action against the women MPs who sought to interrupt the proceedings and PM’s reply.

Meanwhile, the opposition continued insisting on action against Dubey.