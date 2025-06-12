US agency to lead team to India to assist Air India plane crash investigation

A US government agency that investigates civil aviation accidents on Thursday said it would be leading a team of American investigators to India to assist in the investigation of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in a post on X that it will be “leading a team of US investigators travelling to India to assist the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau with its investigation into the crash of an Air India Boeing 787 in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday”.

It added that as per international protocols under the International Civil Aviation Organisation, all information on the investigation will be provided by the Government of India.

The Air India flight was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. There were 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals on board the ill-fated Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, which crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it is in contact with NTSB regarding Air India flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, “that was involved in an accident in India on Thursday, June 12”.

“When an international incident occurs, that government leads the investigation. In the event assistance is requested, NTSB is the official US representative and FAA provides technical support. We stand ready to launch a team immediately in coordination with NTSB,” FAA, the US federal government agency that regulates civil aviation in the country, said.

Boeing said in a brief statement that it is in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and “stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected”.

US lawmakers are extending condolence messages to the victims and their families.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said he was “heartbroken” by the Air India crash in Ahmedabad and expressed his deepest condolences to all those around the world touched by this tragedy. “There must be a full investigation to provide answers and prevent such tragedies from happening again.”