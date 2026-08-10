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Home / India / US Ambassador Sergio Gor meets Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Delhi

US Ambassador Sergio Gor meets Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Delhi

Meeting comes amid ongoing India-US engagement on bilateral, regional and global issues

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:48 PM Aug 10, 2026 IST
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US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in New Delhi on Monday evening
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US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in New Delhi on Monday evening amid ongoing diplomatic engagement between India and the US on a range of bilateral issues.

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No details of the discussions were immediately available.

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The meeting assumes significance against the backdrop of continuing India-US engagement on bilateral ties as well as regional and global developments.

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