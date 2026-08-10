US Ambassador Sergio Gor meets Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Delhi
Meeting comes amid ongoing India-US engagement on bilateral, regional and global issues
Advertisement
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in New Delhi on Monday evening amid ongoing diplomatic engagement between India and the US on a range of bilateral issues.
Advertisement
No details of the discussions were immediately available.
Advertisement
The meeting assumes significance against the backdrop of continuing India-US engagement on bilateral ties as well as regional and global developments.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement