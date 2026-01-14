DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / US Ambassador Sergio Gor presents credentials to President Droupadi Murmu

US Ambassador Sergio Gor presents credentials to President Droupadi Murmu

Envoy pledges to deepen India-US cooperation amid challenges over trade and tariffs

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:44 PM Jan 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor , on Wednesday presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu. Tribune photo.
Advertisement

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday formally presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at an official ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. With this, Gor has assumed charge as the 27th United States Ambassador to India.

Advertisement

Following the ceremony, the US Embassy in New Delhi quoted Ambassador Gor as saying that he looked forward to working closely with the Government of India and the Indian people to advance shared priorities in defence, trade, technology and critical minerals. He added that his efforts would focus on further strengthening the partnership between the world’s two largest democracies.

Advertisement

“It is an honour to serve in India at a time of such promise and opportunity in the US-India relationship,” Gor said.

Advertisement

Before taking up his posting in New Delhi, Gor served as Assistant to US President Donald Trump and Director of Presidential Personnel at the White House.

Earlier this week, after arriving in India, the ambassador described India-US ties as a relationship where “real friends can have disagreements but can resolve them.”

Advertisement

Gor assumes office at a challenging time, with bilateral ties under strain following the imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering the US market, a move that has impacted trade relations between the two countries.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts