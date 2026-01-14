US Ambassador Sergio Gor presents credentials to President Droupadi Murmu

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday formally presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at an official ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. With this, Gor has assumed charge as the 27th United States Ambassador to India.

Following the ceremony, the US Embassy in New Delhi quoted Ambassador Gor as saying that he looked forward to working closely with the Government of India and the Indian people to advance shared priorities in defence, trade, technology and critical minerals. He added that his efforts would focus on further strengthening the partnership between the world’s two largest democracies.

“It is an honour to serve in India at a time of such promise and opportunity in the US-India relationship,” Gor said.

Before taking up his posting in New Delhi, Gor served as Assistant to US President Donald Trump and Director of Presidential Personnel at the White House.

Earlier this week, after arriving in India, the ambassador described India-US ties as a relationship where “real friends can have disagreements but can resolve them.”

Gor assumes office at a challenging time, with bilateral ties under strain following the imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering the US market, a move that has impacted trade relations between the two countries.