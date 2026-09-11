US Ambassador Sergio Gor visits Manipur, meets Governor, CM Khemchand Singh

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor arrived in Imphal on Friday on a two-day visit to Manipur.

He met Governor Ajay Bhalla and Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, and also visited prominent landmarks, including the historic Kangla Fort and Khwairamband Ema Keithel, the iconic women-run market in the heart of Imphal.

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“It was a pleasure to meet the Ambassador of the United States to India, Mr Sergio Gor, at my Secretariat today. We had the opportunity to discuss relations between the US and Manipur. I am confident that the engagement between the US and Manipur (India) will strengthen in the years to come. The US Ambassador was accompanied by the US Consul General in Kolkata, Ms Kathy Giles-Diaz,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X after meeting Gor.

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The visit is being conducted amid tight security arrangements, with media access restricted at the scheduled engagements.

Gor had visited Darjeeling on Thursday following a personal invitation from Rajya Sabha MP, former Foreign Secretary and former Indian Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

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“When I first arrived in India, one of the first people to warmly welcome me was @harshvshringla. He also invited me to visit his home and constituency in Darjeeling. Today I finally had the chance to spend the day with him in one of the most beautiful parts of the country. If you’ve never been, add it to your list — the people are warm, the history is remarkable, the landscapes are stunning, and the food is unforgettable. I promise I’ll be back,” Gor wrote on X.