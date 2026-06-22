US approves $230 million to sustain Indian artillery gun used during Operation Sindoor

The United States has approved two separate technical support programmes for artillery guns and attack helicopters used by the Indian armed forces. These will collectively cost $428 million (approximately Rs 4,000 crore).

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The US has notified a $230 million “sustainment support” package for the Indian Army’s M777 ultra-light howitzers. These guns were used for precision strikes against Pakistan during Operation Sindoor in May last year.

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India has requested a long-term sustainment support package covering ancillary items, spares, repair and return services, training, technical assistance, field service representatives, depot capability, and other related logistics and programme support elements, according to a US notification.

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The sustainment programme comes just months after India replenished its stock of specialised artillery ammunition, known as Excalibur rounds, which were fired from the M777 during Operation Sindoor to target terrorist camps in Pakistan.

The Excalibur has precision-guided capability to home in on targets. Several terror camps in Pakistan were hit by Excalibur rounds on May 7 last year.

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Post Operation Sindoor, India procured 216 Excalibur projectiles from the US under a $47.1 million deal. The Excalibur ammunition is fired from the M777, a specialised lightweight artillery gun. India sourced 145 such guns from the US nearly a decade ago.

Separately, India has also requested to buy AH-64E Apache sustainment support services, including US government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services, technical data and publications, personnel training, and other related logistics and programme support elements.

This programme is estimated to cost $198.2 million.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Army both operate Apache attack helicopters, which are deployed along the frontlines in the western and northern sectors.

Meanwhile, the US has highlighted the strategic utility of both sales, stating that they support national security objectives by strengthening the US-India strategic relationship and improving the security of a major defence partner that remains an important force for political stability, peace and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions.

The proposed sales will enhance India’s capability to address current and future threats, strengthen homeland defence and deter regional threats, it added.