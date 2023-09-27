US: Asked India ‘privately’ to assist in probe

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, September 26
The US has said it has “privately” asked the Indian Government to cooperate with Canada in the murder of Canada-based Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and once again said that it was “deeply concerned” by the allegations levelled by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the involvement of Indian agencies.
“We remain in close contact with our Canadian partners, as the Secretary (Antony Blinken) said on Friday (September 22). We believe it’s critical that Canada’s investigation proceeds and the perpetrators be brought to justice,” said US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller while replying to a question during a press briefing on Monday.
“And we have publicly – and privately – urged the Indian Government to cooperate in the Canadian investigation,” he said. Days earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had also urged India to cooperate with Canada and ensure “accountability” over Nijjar’s killing. “We have been consulting throughout very closely with our Canadian colleagues on this issue... and it would be important that India work with the Canadians on this investigation. We want to see accountability,” Blinken had said.
Meanwhile, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has said the US cares deeply about its ties with both India and Canada.
