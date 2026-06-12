US asked India to buy Russian oil in 2022 to stabilise global markets: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said the United States had specifically asked India to purchase Russian oil in 2022 to help stabilise global energy markets, asserting that New Delhi's decisions were guided by cost and availability rather than ideology.

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Speaking during a panel discussion at the Kultaranta Talks alongside Finland Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and UAE Assistant Foreign Minister Lana Nusseibeh, Jaishankar said India had not been a significant buyer of Russian crude oil before the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict.

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"At that time, the US specifically asked India to buy Russian oil to stabilise the world markets," he said, adding that changing positions on sanctions showed there was "no great principle involved here".

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"Right now, if you see, after having first put tariffs on us last year for buying Russian oil, the US then again lifted its sanctions. So let's not pretend that there is some great principle involved here. We are all adults in the room. We know what the game is," he remarked.

Jaishankar said circumstances in 2022 had compelled India to turn to Russian supplies as European countries were buying large quantities of Middle Eastern oil, traditionally India's primary source of imports.

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"I buy oil based on cost and availability. Much of the oil available on the market was Russia because Europeans were essentially buying up the Middle East oil, which was our traditional supply," he said.

Describing Russia as a reliable supplier, the minister said Moscow had consistently ensured the availability of cargoes and India had purchased whichever oil was "most reasonable and available".

Addressing criticism from Europe over India's energy ties with Russia, Jaishankar said New Delhi had never endangered European security, while weapons supplied by some European countries had been used against India for years.

"No European country has been attacked with Indian weapons. I wish I could say that for European weapons vis-à-vis India," he said.

On differing global perceptions of the Ukraine war, Jaishankar said it was unrealistic to expect countries outside Europe to view the conflict with the same urgency.

"The expectation that Ukraine, because it is so strong in Europe's calculus, is therefore shared by the rest of the world to the same degree is no more reasonable. Every region has its own priorities," he said.

He maintained that India's approach had been shaped by national interests and prevailing market realities rather than "sanctimony".