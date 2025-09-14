US asks NATO to halt Russia oil buy, presses G7 for tariffs on India

US President Donald Trump today questioned Europe’s commitment to ending the Russia-Ukraine war and asked the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) nations to “stop buying” crude oil from Moscow. This came as Washington asked its Group of Seven (G7) partners to impose tariffs on countries, including India and China, purchasing Russian oil.

Advertisement

Ramping up pressure on G7 partners — the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan — to match US tariff measures, Washington said only a “unified effort to cut off Russia’s energy revenues” could bring an end to the war.

Kwatra holds talks Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Friday discussed trade ties with key US lawmakers and underlined Delhi’s support to efforts to bring an end to the Ukraine conflict through dialogue. Bolton slams trump India should look at Trump as a one-time proposition & deal with it & take whatever steps they believe are in its interests. John Bolton, Former US NSA

Ahead of virtual talks of G7 foreign ministers, chaired by Canadian Finance Minister Franois-Philippe Champagne, a US Treasury spokesperson demanded “meaningful tariffs” on Chinese and Indian goods, arguing that both nations’ continued purchase of discounted Russian crude was “prolonging” the conflict.

Advertisement

“Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reiterated President Trump’s call to G7 partners that if they are truly committed to ending the war in Ukraine, they should join the US in imposing tariffs on countries purchasing oil from Russia,” a statement said after the meeting.

Trump later posted a letter sent to NATO allies on a social media platform, saying: “I am ready to do major sanctions on Russia when all NATO nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO nations stop buying oil from Russia”.

Advertisement

The US President questioned the commitment of the western bloc — created after World War-II to safeguard allies’ freedom and security — to winning the Ukraine war. “NATO’s commitment to win has been far less than 100 per cent, and the purchase of Russian oil, by some, has been shocking! It greatly weakens your negotiating position, and bargaining power, over Russia”.

Further putting the onus on European nations for action, Trump said: “If NATO does as I say, the war will end quickly… If not, you are just wasting my time, and the time, energy, and money of the US.”

“I am ready to go when you are. Just say when?” he added.

Trump further asked NATO to impose 50 per cent to 100 per cent tariffs on China, saying Beijing has a “strong control”, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful tariffs would break that grip.

Trump has already raised duties on Indian imports by an additional 25 per cent, bringing total punitive tariffs to 50 per cent in an effort to squeeze New Delhi’s oil trade with Moscow. The move has strained US-India relations and complicated trade talks. India has maintained that its energy procurement, including buying oil from Russia, is driven by national interest and market dynamics.