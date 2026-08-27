US-based Hindu priest held in Canada for allegedly sexually assaulting woman on pretext of exorcism

The Durham police in Ontario, Canada, have arrested a US-based Hindu priest for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman during a religious ceremony after convincing her that she was possessed by evil spirits.

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According to the Durham Regional Police, officers from the East Division responded to a sexual assault report near Harmony Road North and Conlin Road East on August 25.

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Investigators said the victim’s family had invited a Hindu pandit from the US to conduct a religious ceremony.

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The suspect allegedly deceived the woman into believing that she was possessed by evil spirits and required a special ceremony to be cured.

Police alleged that the suspect subsequently took the woman to a private location and sexually assaulted her under the guise of conducting the religious ritual.

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The suspect was arrested shortly after police received the complaint.

The accused has been identified as Rajendranauth Doodnauth Maraj, 50, of Richmond Hill, New York. He has been charged with sexual assault and was held for a bail hearing.

Police have expressed concern that there could be additional victims and have released a photograph of the accused while appealing to members of the public for information.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Constable Cronin of the East Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520, extension 1605.

Anonymous information can also be provided to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

The allegations have not been proven in court.