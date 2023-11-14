US becomes top choice of Indian students: Report

Chennai, November 13
India has surpassed China to become the largest source of international graduate students in the US for the first time since 2009-10.
For the third year in a row, a record number of Indian students travelled to America to pursue higher education, according to a US Consulate General press release on the Open Doors Report data.
The number of international students from India to the US increased by 35 per cent and resulted in an all-time high of 2,68,923 students in 2022-23. “Indian students constitute more than 25 per cent of the over one million foreign students studying in the US,” it said.
