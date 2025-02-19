DT
PT
US carmaker Tesla starts hiring in India

US carmaker Tesla starts hiring in India

Signals entry into EV market
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:05 AM Feb 19, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file
American electric carmaker Tesla has opened recruitment for various roles in India, including business operations analyst and customer support specialist, in what could be a precursor to the company’s entry into the country.

As per the job postings on the company’s website, the posts are for the “Mumbai suburban” area. These roles include service adviser, service technician, service manager, sales and customer support and delivery operations specialist. A mailed query to confirm if the recruitment was part of the company’s plans to enter the Indian market and the possible timeline for starting sales in India remained unanswered.

The hiring by Tesla in India comes close on the heels of the recent meeting of company founder and American tech billionaire Elon Musk with PMModi during the latter’s recent US visit. Last April, Musk had postponed his proposed visit to India citing “very heavy Tesla obligations”

