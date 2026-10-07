DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / US colleges might have to pay USD 70,000 fees if international students want to work

US colleges might have to pay USD 70,000 fees if international students want to work

This is Trump administration's latest effort to crack down on foreign enrolment

article_Author
AP
Washington, Updated At : 09:45 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday proposed a USD 70,000 fee for international students seeking to work in the US, the latest effort from the Trump administration to crack down on foreign enrolment.

A proposed rule would require schools to pay the fee for every student who participates in the optional practice training programme, known as OPT, which allows students to work in jobs related to their major during or after their time in school.

Advertisement

Students are generally eligible for one year of work post-graduation, though certain science, technology, engineering and math majors are eligible for an additional two years.

Advertisement

Schools would be required to pay the USD 70,000 for each new student’s initial application to the programme, and a USD 30,000 fee for each renewal.

The change would represent a blow to American colleges and universities that heavily recruit students from overseas as a source of tuition revenue, as well as tech companies and other industries that hire many international students for technical roles.

Advertisement

The OPT programme allows international students to gain hands-on experience and fill labour shortages in high-demand STEM fields, said Fanta Aw, CEO of NAFSA, an association that represents international education.

“Driving away the talents, perspectives, and aspirations of international students will only hurt American innovation, economic growth, workforce development, and global leadership,” Aw said in a written statement.

In a statement, DHS described the fee as a response to fraud and abuse of the visa programme, which it called a “pipeline for cheap foreign labour”.

The public has 60 days to comment on the proposal before DHS can finalise it and put it into effect. The proposal also could face legal challenges from higher education groups or business associations that could delay it.

President Donald Trump’s administration has been putting pressure on international students in many ways as part of its wider efforts to crack down on immigration and reshape higher education.

Last year, the Republican administration began suddenly terminating the legal status of thousands of international students, detaining and deporting many of them.

This summer, the administration finalised a rule that sought to prevent international students from staying in the US for more than four years without approval from the federal government.

The move drew swift backlash from higher education leaders who said it would increase the burden on schools and noted that many programmes are longer than four years by design. A federal court prevented the rule from taking effect in September.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts