US court allows Pannun to serve lawsuit on NSA Doval, ex-RAW chief Goel through Indian courts

A US court on Monday allowed Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to serve his civil lawsuit on National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Goel through Indian courts in Delhi.

In its order, a New York court said, “Plaintiff's motion to serve Doval and Goel through the aforementioned Indian courts is granted on or before November 30, 2026.”

The lawsuit names National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and former RAW chief Samant Goel among the defendants.

The Government of India has designated Pannun as a terrorist and his organisation, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), as an unlawful entity.

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Pannun has been associated with the Khalistan movement and has been active in the United States and Canada.

He has called for violence against Indian diplomats in Canada and threatened to launch attacks on Indian soil.

In April last year, the same court had said that no complaint was delivered to Doval during his visit to Washington in February 2025, dismissing Pannun's claim that court documents, including a summons, had been served on the top Indian official.