Home / India / US cracks down on Indian travel agencies aiding illegal immigration

US cracks down on Indian travel agencies aiding illegal immigration

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:49 PM May 19, 2025 IST
The United States has announced that it is taking action against Indian travel agencies that facilitate illegal immigration into the US. The US Department of State spokesperson, Tammy Bruce, said the department is taking steps to impose visa restrictions on owners, executives, and senior officials of travel agencies based in India that knowingly facilitate illegal immigration to the US.

The US mission in India’s consular affairs and diplomatic security services work daily across the embassy and consulates to actively identify and target those engaged in facilitating illegal immigration, human smuggling, and trafficking operations. Bruce added, “We will continue to take steps to impose visa restrictions against owners, executives, and senior officials of travel agencies to dismantle alien smuggling networks.”

This immigration policy aims to inform foreign nationals about the dangers of illegal immigration to the US and hold accountable those who violate US laws, including facilitators of illegal immigration. Enforcing US immigration laws and policies is essential for upholding the rule of law and protecting American interests.

This visa restriction policy has global implications and applies to individuals who would otherwise qualify for the visa waiver programme.

