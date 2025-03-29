DT
US official holds phone conversation with Foreign Secretary Misri on trade issues

US official holds phone conversation with Foreign Secretary Misri on trade issues

Conversation comes as Trump has threatened to impose reciprocal tariffs on countries, including India
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:00 AM Mar 29, 2025 IST
Vikram Misri. File photo
US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau recently spoke with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to discuss ongoing efforts to reduce tariff barriers, ahead of the April 2 deadline for reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump.

The conversation comes as Trump has threatened to impose reciprocal tariffs on countries, including India.

According to US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, the two officials discussed efforts to reduce trade barriers and work towards a fair and balanced bilateral trade relationship.

Additionally, they explored strengthening collaboration in defence and technology and enhancing security and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

Landau also expressed appreciation for India's assistance in tackling illegal immigration to the United States. He urged continued cooperation from the Indian government on this important issue, the state department spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, Brendan Lynch, is concluding his five-day visit to India (March 25-29). During his visit, Lynch has been engaged in discussions with Rajesh Aggarwal, his counterpart in the Ministry of Commerce, focusing on tariff-related matters.

