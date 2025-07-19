US designates LeT proxy TRF terror outfit, was behind Pahalgam attack

The US has named Pakistan-backed The Resistance Front (TRF), which was behind the April 22 Pahalgam attack, as a designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

Welcoming the US decision, India said the designation of the TRF as a terror outfit was a timely and important step reflecting the deep cooperation between India and the US on counter-terrorism.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, announcing the decision on Thursday, said the TRF, a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) front and proxy, had claimed responsibility for the attack which killed 26 civilians.

Rubio said, "The Pahalgam incident was the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks conducted by the LeT. The TRF has also claimed responsibility for several attacks against Indian security forces, including most recently in 2024."

Rubio said the actions taken by the US department of state demonstrated the Donald Trump administration’s commitment to protecting national security interests, countering terrorism and enforcing President Trump’s call for justice for the Pahalgam attack.

The TRF and other "associated aliases" had been added to the LeT’s existing designation as FTO and SDGT pursuant to Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224, respectively, Rubio said.

The US department of state has also reviewed and maintained the FTO designation of the LeT.

Reacting to the development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar termed the move as “a strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation”.

In a post on X, he appreciated Rubio and the US state department for the decision. “Zero tolerance for terrorism,” posted the minister.

In its statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "We acknowledge and appreciate the leadership of Secretary of State Marco Rubio in this regard."

The MEA said, "The designation of the TRF is a timely and important step reflecting the deep cooperation between India and the US on counter-terrorism."

India remains committed to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and would continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that terrorist organisations and their proxies were held accountable, it said.

The action against the TRF has come after sustained pressure from India. In mid-May, just days after Operation Sindoor, an Indian delegation met top officials of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate and gave details of the TRF.

Founded in 2019 after Art 370 abrogation

The Resistance Front (TRF) emerged in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019

A proxy of Pakistan-based LeT, it claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack

Was involved in 3 other major attacks in the past two years

These included attack on pilgrims in Reasi and on migrant workers in Ganderbal in 2024