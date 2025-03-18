Bangladesh on Tuesday condemned US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's remarks of governing the country with an 'Islamist caliphate' where religious minorities face persecution, saying it is an attempt to damage the image of a nation whose traditional practice of Islam has been famously inclusive and peaceful.

Bangladesh Chief Adviser's media wing said in a statement, "We note with deep concern and distress the remarks made by DNI Tulsi Gabbard, in which she alleged persecution and killing of religious minorities in Bangladesh and the threat of Islamic terrorists in the country is rooted in the ideology and objective to rule and govern with an 'Islamist caliphate'."

It said, "This statement is both misleading and damaging to the image and reputation of Bangladesh, a nation whose traditional practice of Islam has been famously inclusive and peaceful and that has made remarkable strides in its fight against extremism and terrorism."

The statement said Gabbard's comments are not based on any evidence or specific allegations. They paint an entire nation with a broad and unjustified brush, it said.

"Bangladesh, like many countries around the world, has faced challenges of extremism, but it has continuously worked in partnership with the international community, including the US, to address these issues through law enforcement, social reforms and other counterterrorism efforts," it said.

"Groundlessly linking Bangladesh to the idea of an 'Islamist caliphate' undermines the hard work of countless Bangladeshis and their friends and partners around the world who are committed to peace, stability and progress. Bangladesh strongly condemns any efforts to link the country to any form of 'Islamist caliphate'," the statement read.

It stated that political leaders and public figures should base their statements, especially about the most sensitive issues, on actual knowledge and take care not to reinforce harmful stereotypes, to fan fears and potentially even stoke sectarian tensions.

"In support of our shared global efforts to combat extremism and terrorism, the interim government of Bangladesh remains committed to engaging in constructive dialogue based on facts and on respect for the sovereignty and security of all nations," it added.

The reaction came after Gabbard, in an interview to an Indian media outlet, said, "The long-time unfortunate persecution, killing and abuse of religious minorities — Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, Catholics and others — have been a major area of concern for the US Government, President Trump and his administration."

"The talks are just beginning between President Trump's new Cabinet coming in and the Government of Bangladesh but this continues to remain a central focus area of concern," she stated.

Then she remarked, "The threat of Islamist terrorists and their overall effort, the global effort of all of these different groups, are rooted in the same ideology and objective — which is to rule or govern with an Islamist Caliphate.

"This obviously affects people of any other religion, other than the one that they find acceptable, and they chose to carry this out with terror and very violent ways and means."

She further said, "President Trump remains committed to identifying the ideology that drives Islamist terrorism, and working to defeat this ideology and their ability to exact that terror on people, the American people and others."