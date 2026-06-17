US drops ‘Indian Ocean' reference from name of largest military command

The US Department of War has announced that its largest military command, the US Indo-Pacific Command (US Indo-Pacom), will revert to its original name, the US Pacific Command (US Pacom), removing the reference to the Indian Ocean.

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The department said on Tuesday that the change is limited to the command’s name and will not affect in the nature of operations or the area of responsibility.

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Military forces of India closely work and operate with the US-Pacom headquartered in Hawaii.

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The move comes eight years after the name US Indo-Pacom was coined in 2018, underscoring the growing importance of India to the Pentagon. The change came during President Donald Trump’s first term (2016-2020). In May 2018, then Defence Secretary James Mattis said “the command stretches from Bollywood to Hollywood”.

The US Pacom, defines its area of responsibility—spanning from the waters off the West Coast of the United States to the western border of India.

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The area of responsibility would remain the same despite the name change, the US Pacom said in a statement, adding, “The command’s fundamental mission and its unwavering commitment to maintaining a free and open theatre alongside regional allies and partners are unchanged”.

In strategic circles, the phrase ‘free and open theatre’ is a reference to efforts aimed at countering Chinese influence and ensuring unrestricted movement through key maritime and air routes.

Giving a justification for restoring the US-Pacom designation, the statement said it honours the command’s historical roots, fostering a sense of pride and collective spirit among all who serve in the Pacific. It cited the command’s role in establishing the post-World War II security architecture in the Pacific, coordinating joint operations during the Korean and Vietnam wars, and leading countless humanitarian operations.

“The US Pacom namesake carries decades of military heritage and enduring regional partnerships,” it added.

Department of War Restores U.S. Pacific Command Designation. CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii — The Department of War announced today that the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) will officially restore its name to the U.S. Pacific Command (USPACOM). Originally established on… pic.twitter.com/ZL0EL3q6Ph — U.S. Pacific Command (@INDOPACOM) June 16, 2026

When announcing the 2018 renaming, Mattis had said, “In recognition of the increasing connectivity between the Indian and Pacific oceans, we rename the US Pacific Command to the US Indo-Pacific Command.”

The US-Pacom was originally established post World War-II on January 1, 1947, by President Harry S Truman.