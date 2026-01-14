DT
Home / India / US eyes deeper civil nuclear cooperation with India after SHANTI Act

US eyes deeper civil nuclear cooperation with India after SHANTI Act

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, congratulating India on the passage of Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:45 AM Jan 14, 2026 IST
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. AP/PTI file
The United States has expressed interest in capitalising on India’s newly enacted nuclear legislation to deepen civil nuclear cooperation and expand opportunities for American companies.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed this during a phone call with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, congratulating India on the passage of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act.

“He expressed interest in capitalising on this important development to enhance US-India civil nuclear cooperation, expand opportunities for American companies, advance shared energy security goals, and secure critical mineral supply chains,” US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a readout of the conversation.

According to the readout, Rubio and Jaishankar also reviewed progress in bilateral trade agreement negotiations and reiterated their shared commitment to strengthening economic cooperation. The two leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments, reaffirming a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Jaishankar later described the interaction as productive, noting that a wide range of strategic and economic issues were discussed.

“Just concluded a good conversation with @SecRubio. Discussed trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation, defence and energy. Agreed to remain in touch on these and other issues,” the External Affairs Minister said in a post on X.

The outreach comes at a sensitive moment in India-US relations, marked by recent frictions over trade policies and US tariffs linked to India’s continued imports of Russian crude oil.

Against this backdrop, the emphasis on civil nuclear collaboration and critical mineral supply chains signals an effort by both sides to reinforce long-term strategic and technological ties.

Parliament cleared the SHANTI Bill in December last year, with President Droupadi Murmu subsequently giving her assent, turning it into law. The legislation significantly opens India’s civil nuclear sector to private participation in power generation, while retaining government control over strategic fuel-cycle activities such as mining and enrichment.

Replacing legacy frameworks such as the Atomic Energy Act of 1962, the SHANTI Act allows private entities to build, own and operate nuclear power plants, a move expected to boost clean energy capacity while strengthening regulatory oversight.

