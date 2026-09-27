DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / US fifth-gen stealth F-35 jets land in Jodhpur, will join ‘Tarang Shakti’

US fifth-gen stealth F-35 jets land in Jodhpur, will join ‘Tarang Shakti’

Although the F-35 jet has been showcased at aero-shows in Bangaluru, it has never come to India for a military exercise

article_Author
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:12 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An F35 jet lands at Jodhpur on Saturday. Photo: X @ US Ambassador Sergio Gor
Advertisement

A batch of US-built fifth-generation stealth jets, the F-35, landed at the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Jodhpur on Saturday. The F-35 is set to make its debut in a multi-nation exercise on the Indian soil with ‘Tarang Shakti’.

Although the F-35 jet has been showcased at aero-shows in Bangaluru, the plane has never come to India for a military exercise. However, the IAF operated alongside the F-35 during the ‘Pitch Black’ exercise in Australia in July.

Advertisement

The ‘Tarang Shakti’ exercise commenced on Saturday, while its operational part will start on September 28. Besides the US, France, Germany, Bangladesh, Australia, Sri Lanka and the UAE are among the eight countries that have sent their air assets. Another 32 countries are participating as observers.

Advertisement

The IAF is expected to field the Rafale and the Russian-origin Sukhoi-30MKI. According to sources, while flying alongside western aircraft like the US’ F-35 and the French Air Force’s Rafale, the IAF uses ‘tactical data links’ to bridge the gap between the western and Russian-origin hardware. It relies on its proprietary, indigenous data link networks and tactical software. This allows the Sukhoi-30MKIs to securely receive mission data, radar tracks and target details directly into their cockpits from the central command network without compromising the software source code.

In June 2025, a F-35-B (the marine version of the jet) had made a forced landing in Thiruvananthapuram. The jet, was part of the British Aircraft Carrier HMS Prince of Wales.

Advertisement

‘Tarang Shakti’ will be the first multi-nation air exercise of this scale since the IAF’s strikes on Pakistani airbases during Operation Sindoor.

Last week, IAF Vice-Chief Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, while addressing a press conference about the exercise, said: “Operation Sindoor gave us lessons. Our partners bring their own operational experience. Bringing these together in a realistic training environment allows us to test assumptions, challenge procedures, understand different methods of employing air power and improve interoperability.”

Last week, IAF officials said the exercise would include large force engagements involving high value aerial assets, air mobility operations, dynamic targeting, combat search and rescue.

The diversity of missions will enable the participants to train across multiple facets of air operations, bringing together fighter support and specialist capabilities in a common operational conduct. Conceived as a biennial event, this will be the second edition of the exercise, while the first was held in 2024.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts