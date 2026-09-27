US fifth-gen stealth F-35 jets land in Jodhpur, will join ‘Tarang Shakti’

A batch of US-built fifth-generation stealth jets, the F-35, landed at the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Jodhpur on Saturday. The F-35 is set to make its debut in a multi-nation exercise on the Indian soil with ‘Tarang Shakti’.

Although the F-35 jet has been showcased at aero-shows in Bangaluru, the plane has never come to India for a military exercise. However, the IAF operated alongside the F-35 during the ‘Pitch Black’ exercise in Australia in July.

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The ‘Tarang Shakti’ exercise commenced on Saturday, while its operational part will start on September 28. Besides the US, France, Germany, Bangladesh, Australia, Sri Lanka and the UAE are among the eight countries that have sent their air assets. Another 32 countries are participating as observers.

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The IAF is expected to field the Rafale and the Russian-origin Sukhoi-30MKI. According to sources, while flying alongside western aircraft like the US’ F-35 and the French Air Force’s Rafale, the IAF uses ‘tactical data links’ to bridge the gap between the western and Russian-origin hardware. It relies on its proprietary, indigenous data link networks and tactical software. This allows the Sukhoi-30MKIs to securely receive mission data, radar tracks and target details directly into their cockpits from the central command network without compromising the software source code.

In June 2025, a F-35-B (the marine version of the jet) had made a forced landing in Thiruvananthapuram. The jet, was part of the British Aircraft Carrier HMS Prince of Wales.

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‘Tarang Shakti’ will be the first multi-nation air exercise of this scale since the IAF’s strikes on Pakistani airbases during Operation Sindoor.

Last week, IAF Vice-Chief Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, while addressing a press conference about the exercise, said: “Operation Sindoor gave us lessons. Our partners bring their own operational experience. Bringing these together in a realistic training environment allows us to test assumptions, challenge procedures, understand different methods of employing air power and improve interoperability.”

Last week, IAF officials said the exercise would include large force engagements involving high value aerial assets, air mobility operations, dynamic targeting, combat search and rescue.

The diversity of missions will enable the participants to train across multiple facets of air operations, bringing together fighter support and specialist capabilities in a common operational conduct. Conceived as a biennial event, this will be the second edition of the exercise, while the first was held in 2024.