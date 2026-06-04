US hails India as key energy partner; Ambassador Sergio Gor meets Atomic Energy Secretary

The United States has described India as one of its most consequential partners in shaping the future of global energy security, signalling renewed momentum in bilateral cooperation in the nuclear energy sector.

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US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), and congratulated him on the passage of the SHANTI Act, which is expected to bolster India-US civil nuclear cooperation.

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"The United States is charting the future of energy security, and India is one of our consequential partners," Gor said after the meeting.

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The ambassador's remarks highlight Washington's focus on deepening energy and technology ties with New Delhi as the two countries seek to expand cooperation in clean energy and strategic technologies.

Gor even congratulated the top official for passage of the SHANTI Act.

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India and the United States have steadily broadened cooperation across civil nuclear energy, renewables, critical minerals and emerging technologies, with energy security emerging as a key pillar of their strategic partnership.

The meeting reflected the shared commitment of New Delhi and Washington to advancing collaboration in sectors critical to future economic growth, technological innovation and energy resilience.