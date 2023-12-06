US: Hold Gurpatwant Singh Pannu case suspects accountable

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, December 5
US Principal Deputy NSA Jonathan Finer told his Indian interlocutors the importance of holding accountable anyone found responsible in the probe announced by India to investigate an alleged Indian link to a foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu on American soil.
“Finer acknowledged India’s establishment of a committee of inquiry to investigate lethal plotting in the US and the importance of holding accountable anyone found responsible,” said a US government readout about his meetings in the National Capital that included NSA Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Deputy NSA Vikram Misri and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.
In a public address on Monday night, Finer said the US and India have established a mature relationship that enables both sides to identify opportunities and work through the differences. He admitted that the US and India have a “complicated history” and they have not always been “wholly aligned” due to “difficult issues” in the relationship “right up to the present day”.
