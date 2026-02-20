DT
US-India partnership has critical role to play to make AI benefits available to everyone: Pichai   

US-India partnership has critical role to play to make AI benefits available to everyone: Pichai   

Says Google proud to serve as a connection point between the two countries

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:04 PM Feb 20, 2026 IST
In this screengrab from a video posted on Feb. 19, 2026, Google CEO Sundar Pichai addresses the gathering during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. (@NarendraModi/Yt via PTI Photo)
The US-India partnership has a critical role to play in making the benefits of AI available to everyone and everywhere, said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc.

Speaking here at the AI Impact Summit ahead of the India and US signing of Pax Silica declaration, he said Google was proud to serve as a connection point between the two countries “both figuratively and literally”.

“Yesterday, at the opening session, I shared some thoughts on this profound moment of AI. I said we are on the cusp of an era of hyper progress and new discoveries, but the best outcomes are not guaranteed,” Pichai said.

He further said, “We must work together to ensure the benefits of AI are available to everyone and everywhere. The US India partnership has a critical role to play.”

Elaborating, he said, “We have teams across both countries working seamlessly together on some of our most important initiatives, innovations that start in India, like Google Pay are making products better for people all over the world.”

Bullish on India, Pichai said, “I believe India is going to have an extraordinary trajectory with AI, and we are supporting it with a full stack commitment, including product scaling and infrastructure.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

