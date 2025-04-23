DT
Home / India / US-India Strategic Partnership Forum terms Pahalgam terror attack ‘black Tuesday’

26 people, mostly tourists, were killed after terrorists opened fire at them near Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:27 AM Apr 23, 2025 IST
Security forces personnel stand guard at a check point a day after Pahalgam terrorist attack, in Jammu, on April 23, 2025. PTI
The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), a prominent India-US industry body, has condemned the terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, the USISPF strongly condemned the dastardly attack that claimed the lives of innocent civilians and injured several others.

While India will continue to remain resilient in the face of such adversity, this unfortunate incident is a sobering reminder, of just why the US-India defence and security partnership remains vital to stand up to such abominable adversaries and anticipate and prevent further attacks both on Indian soil or to its strategic partners and assets overseas, the USISPF said.

The USISPF statement termed the April 22 terror attack a black Tuesday and said it was a reminder of the constant threat of terrorism that continues to lurk from both state and non-state nefarious actors.

Hence, it behoves both the US and India, along with their partner countries, to coalesce and counter these pernicious foes. The USISPF extends its sympathies and condolences to the families of the deceased and those grieving this horror, the statement added.

The USISPF stands with the people of India during these darkest hours. We extend our heartfelt condolences to those grieving and pray for the swift recovery of the injured.  It’s a shame that the picturesque town of Pahalgam has now been marred with the bloody horrors of this heinous attack, it said.

Terrorists opened fire at a meadow near Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists.

