US-India trade deal: All India Kisan Sabha warns of farmers' stir over dairy market access

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) on Wednesday warned of strong resistance from farmers if the Modi government agrees to the US demand for access to India’s dairy market, which has emerged as a key hurdle in the proposed bilateral trade deal.

In a statement, the farmers’ organisation called for the rejection of what it termed an “imperial trade deal”, arguing that opening India’s dairy market to heavily subsidised American products could undercut domestic milk procurement prices and squeeze household incomes in rural India.

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The warning comes amid reports that negotiations on the trade agreement are nearing completion.

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reportedly said the deal is “very close”, with access for American milk products cited as the last major hurdle. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has also said the agreement is in the final stage of legal drafting, the AIKS noted.

The organisation criticised the government for keeping the Parliament in the dark about the proposed deal’s details, alleging that it was prepared to compromise farmers’ interests to secure an agreement with Washington.

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Beyond dairy, the AIKS warned that concessions on agricultural products could expose Indian soybean farmers to competition from heavily subsidised US producers. It identified Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Karnataka among the states at risk.

The statement also cited the government’s September decision to cut the basic customs duty on crude soybean and palm oils from 10% to 5%, alongside reductions in duties on refined oils, arguing that the move came as farmers were beginning to harvest kharif soybeans.

"Growers of maize and jowar used as cattle feed, cotton, almonds, walnuts and apples could also be affected by the proposed agreement. Greater access for US agricultural products could also accelerate corporate consolidation and undermine domestic producers," AIKS general secretary Vijoo Krishnan said.

Calling for a fundamental reorganisation of Indian agriculture, he argued that greater dependence on concessions to foreign powers would deepen rural distress rather than address it.

The farmers body said the Modi government would face militant resistance from the peasantry if it proceeded with the deal and called on its units to prepare for a prolonged struggle. It also urged farmers to participate in the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s October 23 march in Delhi against alleged manipulation of elections.

The final terms of the proposed agreement, particularly any provisions governing dairy and agricultural market access, remain central to assessing its potential impact on Indian farmers.