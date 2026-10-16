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Home / India / US lawmaker flags India’s actions to 'purge' 13 crore people under SIR

US lawmaker flags India’s actions to 'purge' 13 crore people under SIR

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:08 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Pramila Jayapal. File
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Indian-origin US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has voiced concerns over reports about the removal of 13 crore voters from the draft electoral rolls in India.“I am deeply concerned about the actions of the Indian government to purge 130 million people from the voting rolls,” Jayapal said in a post on X, marking the first such comments by a US lawmaker on the issue.

The Democratic Congresswoman from Washington State said she supported the non-violent protests to counter "anti-democratic efforts in India.”

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Jayapal said the developments in India appear to be a similar playbook to what the Trump Administration is doing in the U.S. to undermine voting rights in a democracy.

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She said protecting democracies everywhere is essential work, and the Indian people — like the American people — deserve free and fair elections. “Non-violent resistance movements are essential in these moments, and I stand with the Indian people who are engaging in non-violent protests to counter anti-democratic efforts in India,” Jayapal added.

Indian Ambassador to US, Vinay Kwatra responded to US lawmaker Pramila Jayapal, saying her remarks on India’s electoral and political processes are “unacceptable interference in India’s internal affairs”.

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India is a vibrant democracy, with robust, independent constitutional institutions and a longstanding record of free and fair elections. Always open to constructive conversation with the Congresswoman to dispel her misconceptions, Kwatra wrote on X.

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