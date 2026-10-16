US lawmaker flags India’s actions to 'purge' 13 crore people under SIR

The Democratic Congresswoman from Washington State said she supported the non-violent protests to counter "anti-democratic efforts in India.”

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Jayapal said the developments in India appear to be a similar playbook to what the Trump Administration is doing in the U.S. to undermine voting rights in a democracy.

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She said protecting democracies everywhere is essential work, and the Indian people — like the American people — deserve free and fair elections. “Non-violent resistance movements are essential in these moments, and I stand with the Indian people who are engaging in non-violent protests to counter anti-democratic efforts in India,” Jayapal added.

Indian Ambassador to US, Vinay Kwatra responded to US lawmaker Pramila Jayapal, saying her remarks on India’s electoral and political processes are “unacceptable interference in India’s internal affairs”.

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India is a vibrant democracy, with robust, independent constitutional institutions and a longstanding record of free and fair elections. Always open to constructive conversation with the Congresswoman to dispel her misconceptions, Kwatra wrote on X.